Structure at Commercial Recycling Business Catches Fire in Kea‘au

No injuries were reported after an open garage structure in Shipman Industrial Area Thursday afternoon.

The incident was initially reported to Hawai‘i Fire Department as a structure fire at 4:32 p.m. at the commercial recycling company, Business Services Hawaii in Kea‘au, 16-630 Kipimana St., which recycles plastics, aluminum and automotive vehicles and parts.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a garage shed on the property fully engulfed in flames. Black smoke could be seen billowing up to the sky by motorists on Highway 11.

A worker on scene told firefighters a vehicle was being drained of fluids when a spark from a cordless tool ignited the fluids. The flames spread to the rest of the vehicle and then to a small structure on the property.

Two 10×10 offices were saved. The estimated total loss is $95,400, according to HFD.

The fire under investigation.