DOH Reports 106 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 106 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 18,290 since the pandemic began. Ten new COVID-related deaths were also identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 80 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%.

A total of 10 new cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 15,613

Hawai‘i: 1,623

Maui: 579

Kaua‘i: 119

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 18

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 232

A total of 1,325 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 256 have died.