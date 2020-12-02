HPD Arrests 17 For DUI Over Previous Week

Correction: The initial report from HPD was that 19 individuals had been arrested for DUI. However, that number was incorrect. The correct number of arrested individuals was 17.

Big Island police arrested 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 29, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 908 DUI arrests compared with 983 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.6%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 6 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 5 242 Puna 4 192 Ka’u 0 11 Kona 6 362 South Kohala 2 77 North Kohala 0 16 Island Total 17 908

There have been 708 major accidents so far this year compared with 900 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.3%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 23 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 39.1% for fatal crashes and 39.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.