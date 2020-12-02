Big Island Sees 1 New Cases of Coronavirus Wednesday, Keeping With Trend

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Wednesday reported 78 new cases of coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 18,044 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 75 cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.6%.

A total of one new case was reported on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 15,424

Hawai‘i: 1,606

Maui: 551

Kaua‘i: 114

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 18

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 225

A total of 1,304 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, what at least 244 have died.