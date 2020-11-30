Kamuela Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash on Kawaihae Road

A Kamuela man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in South Kohala early this morning.

Hawai‘i Police Department received a report regarding the crash at approximately 12:21 a.m. on Kawaihae Road just west of mile marker 66.

During their investigation, officers determined a motorcyclist, later identified as 23-year-old Reynald Mateo Navarro, was traveling east on Kawaihae Road on a Black 2020 Yamaha R6 motorcycle when for an unknown reason he drove off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a rock embankment.

Navarro was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or email at [email protected]

This is the 15th traffic fatality this year compared to 23 at this time last year.