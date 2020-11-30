Brown Water Advisory Issued for Holualoa Bay

By Big Island Now
November 30, 2020, 1:17 PM HST (Updated November 30, 2020, 1:17 PM)
The Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch has issued a brown water advisory at Holualoa Bay.

The advisory is a result of stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters due to heavy rainfall. The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.

