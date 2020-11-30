Big Island Report 4 New Cases of COVID Monday, Continuing Decreasing Trend

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 85 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 17,925 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 82 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%.

A total of four new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 15,330

Hawai‘i: 1,599

Maui: 542

Kaua‘i: 113

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 18

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 217

A total of 1,290 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 244 have died.

Health experts at the state and national level are asking Hawai‘i residents to remain especially vigilant over the next two weeks with regards to social distancing measures. Spikes in the virus are expected due to holiday gatherings, and the resulting surges could be exacerbated by people congregating irresponsibly over the next 10-14 days.