November 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

