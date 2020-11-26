Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

Flood Advisory Issued for Big IslandNovember 26, 2020, 5:03 PM HST (Updated November 26, 2020, 5:03 PM)
‹
›×
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the North and South Kona Districts of Hawai‘i Island through Thursday evening.
A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur. Due to the advisory, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has issued the following:
- Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
- Rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.