Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

By Big Island Now
November 26, 2020, 5:03 PM HST (Updated November 26, 2020, 5:03 PM)
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the North and South Kona Districts of Hawai‘i Island through Thursday evening.

A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur. Due to the advisory, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has issued the following:

  • Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
  • Rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions.
  • Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
  • Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
  • Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

