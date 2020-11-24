Free COVID Drive-Through Testing Scheduled at Kea‘au High School

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided at Kea‘au High School in Puna on Nov. 28 from 1-5 p.m.

This will be a recurring event at this venue until further notice. No insurance is necessary to be tested, but individuals are asked to bring insurance cards if they have one.

There is no co-pay and individuals do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

County officials remind the public to wear a face-covering at all times while at the testing site, and to observe social distancing.

For further information, call Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.