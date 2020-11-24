Coldwell Banker Conducting Big Island Food Drive

Food security remains a paramount concern for families on the Big Island, and much of the community is stepping up to help.

One such entity is Coldwell Banker Island Properties, which is conducting a food drive through Dec. 15. Donations will go to The Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank, contributing to its free monthly pickup in Kailua-Kona on Dec. 17.

The most recent such event drew an estimated 1,000 West Hawai‘i families who took home approximately 100,000 pounds of donated food.

“At this time of year, it’s always needed, and this year even more so,” said Rebecca Morton, general manager of Coldwell Banker’s Big Island operations. “Whatever people can donate, they can just drop it off at our branch offices.”

The food drive is specific to West Hawai‘i. Dropoff locations include the firm’s Keauhou and Kailua-Kona branches, located at the Keauhou Shopping Center and on Ali‘i Drive, respectively.

Supporters are asked to drop off non-perishable items including canned goods, rice, and any other packaged food materials. Available drop times are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who wish to donate are asked to follow coronavirus protocols and wear face coverings when entering, inside, and exiting the offices.

“This holiday season, join the realtors and staff of Coldwell Banker Island Properties in their support of The Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank,” Morton urged. “You, too, can help bring joy to families across our community.”

For more information, call 808-990-3275.