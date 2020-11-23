Queens’ Marketplace Adjusts to Carry on Holiday Traditions

The holiday season is sure to look different in 2020.

But despite the challenges, COVID-19 won’t be derailing any of the time-honored holiday traditions hosted by Queens’ MarketPlace. Instead, measures will be implemented to ensure the safety and wellbeing of patrons. Customers can still get into the spirit and enjoy holiday festivities including pictures with Santa and Black Friday shopping. Safety protocols will be followed for in-person Santa visits, holiday shopping promotions, and more.

The 2020 holiday festivities kicked off Monday, Nov. 23 at Queens’ MarketPlace and include the following:

Holiday Decorations Begin

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31: Deck the halls! Keeping up with tradition, Queen’s MarketPlace will be showered in holiday decorations starting Nov. 23. Experience the holiday cheer for yourself. Post and share your holiday pics using #queensmarketplace and tagging @queensmarketplace. Look out for:

Over 30 wreaths

11 Christmas trees, including the spectacular 25-foot tree by the Clock Tower

More than 2,000 ornaments

Lifesize gingerbread house

Holiday choo-choo train

Hula dancing snowmen

Holiday music throughout the Center

Holiday bench for selfies (between Island Gourmet Markets and Romano’s Macaroni Grill)

Support Local, Shop Local Gift-with-Purchase

Nov. 23 to Nov. 30: Shop, dine, and support local shops and restaurants this holiday season. Between Nov. 23 and 30, customers who spend $200 or more will receive a $20 gift card to locally-owned Olivia Clare Boutique or SoHa Living, which can be picked up at either location. This offer will continue while supplies last. One gift card per person is the maximum, and tax and gratuity are excluded.

Black Friday Shopping

Nov. 27: Customers can shop early and have breakfast free. Select stores will open as early as 7 a.m. Those who bring their receipts spent on Black Friday from any Queens’ MarketPlace merchant to the Coronation Pavilion between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. will receive a free shopping tote and Starbucks gift card of a $7 value. No minimum purchase necessary. This offer will continue while supplies last. Visit www.queensmarketplace.com for individual store hours. Store hours are subject to change.

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 28: Spend $200 on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, and receive a free gift bag with locally-made products, a $25 value. Bring receipts and redeem them at the Coronation Pavilion between noon and 4 p.m. This offer is good while supplies last. There is a limit of one gift card per person, and tax and gratuity are excluded.

Holiday Shopping Savings Pass

Dec. 11 to Dec. 13 (sign-up by Dec. 4): To qualify for this opportunity by Dec. 4, subscribe to the Queens’ MarketPlace newsletter at www.queensmarketplace.com to receive an exclusive Savings Pass with 20% off deals from participating merchants. The Savings Pass will be emailed to all subscribers and is only valid from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13 during store hours at participating merchants.

Pictures with Santa at the Clock Tower (between Island Gourmet Markets and Romano’s Macaroni Grill)

Dec. 5, 12, 16, and 19 (reservations required*): Santa Claus is coming to Queens’ MarketPlace for safe and socially-distanced visits. Pictures with Santa are free, so patrons should remember to bring their own cameras. Guests will be seated on a bench in front of Santa, near the Clock Tower between Island Gourmet Markets and Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

Advance reservations are required to take a picture with Santa to ensure a safe experience. Sign up anytime to reserve your date and time slot through www.queensmarketplace.com. Walk-ups are not permitted to ensure property safety measures.

Curbside Pick Up

To provide customers with the convenience of shopping and take-out, designated curbside pick-up only parking stalls are available at all entrances into the mall. Select merchants are now offering phone orders and curbside pick-up. Contact stores and restaurants directly for their offerings. See a list of all open merchants at www.queensmarketplace.com.

Queens’ MarketPlace is continuing to maintain safety protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of all of its customers and employees through frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, social distancing signage, accessible hand-sanitizing stations, and mask requirement enforcement.

For more information and rules on special promotions and activities and to see a list of open retailers, visit www.queensmarketplace.com or follow Queens’ MarketPlace on Facebook or Instagram @QueensMarketPlace.