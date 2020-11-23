Big Island Daily COVID Rates Remain Steady as State Averages Close to 100 New Cases Daily

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 114 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 17,333 cases statewide since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were identified.

The state’s two-week average for new cases is 96 daily, with a 2% test positivity rate.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 14 new cases of the virus on the Big Island Monday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,873

Hawai‘i: 1,551

Maui: 495

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 100

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 191

A total of 1,261 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 233 have died.