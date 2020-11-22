Missing Child Located in Good Health

Big Island police have located a missing child.

HPD reported Sunday morning that 9-year-old Nicholas Ah Loo, of Ka‘ū, went missing on Saturday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. from the 92-2000 block of Kailua Boulevard in Ocean View.

Police updated Ah Loo’s status Sunday, saying he was located safe and in good health. HPD thanked the public for their continued assistance in missing person cases.