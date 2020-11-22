IRONMAN Foundation Offers Free Thanksgiving Bundles

The IRONMAN Foundation is offering free Thanksgiving meal bundles on Monday in Kailua-Kona.

Bundled will be an assortment of locally-sourced products. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and run through noon at the Kona International Marketplace, located at 74-5533 Luhia Street in the Old Industrial Area.

The Kahiau Together bundle will include a 12-pound turkey, sausage mix, a Punalu‘u sweet bread loaf, celery, russet potatoes, sweet potatoes, a can of cranberries, island-grown salad mix, and a bag of frozen corn.

The rules are first-come, first-serve, with one bundle available per vehicle. All are welcome to participate. Those interested are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear their facemasks. For more information, call 808-329-0063.