HPD Seeks Help Locating Missing Child

Big Island police are asking for help to locate a missing child.

HPD reported Sunday morning that 9-year-old Nicholas Ah Loo, of Ka‘ū, went missing on Saturday afternoon. Nicholas is described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 63 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the 92-2000 block of Kailua Boulevard in Ocean View. He was wearing a black shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.