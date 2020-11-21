DOH Reports 163 New COVID Cases, 7 Deaths Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Saturday reported 163 new cases of coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 17,098 since the pandemic began. Seven new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense identified 15 new cases of the virus on the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,698

Hawai‘i: 1,527

Maui: 480

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 91

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 179

A total of 1,239 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 231 have died.