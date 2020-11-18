Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled in South Hilo

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test in South Hilo between the hours of 4-5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Customers living along Maile Street and Kīlauea Avenue will be impacted by the test, including residents from Kekūanaō‘a Street to Hōkū Street, including all side streets and lanes.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.