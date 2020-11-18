COVID Testing Schedule Through Nov. 23

COVID Testing Schedule Through Nov. 23November 18, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2020, 4:27 PM)
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided on the following schedule through Nov. 23, 2020.
Wednesday, Nov. 18:
- Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Hilo at Civic Auditorium, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19:
- Waikoloa at Kamakoa Nui Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20:
- Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, Nov. 21:
- West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Kona, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hilo at Civic Auditorium, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23:
- Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon.
No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay is required for individuals being tested. You do not need to have symptoms in order to be tested.
Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.