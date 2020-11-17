November 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 17, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 17, 2020, 7:00 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2020, 7:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com