Civil Defense Counts 3 New COVID Cases on Big Island

By Big Island Now
November 17, 2020, 10:21 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2020, 10:21 AM)
The Big Island saw three new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, according to numbers from Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

Nine individuals are currently hospitalized on the Big Island as a result of COVID-19 infection, while a total of 49 have died of coronavirus-related illness.

Hawai‘i Island continues to see an increased presence of new cases caused by community spread, particularly in the Kona area. This increase could be dangerously amplified by the upcoming holiday season. Because of that, wearing facemasks, practicing social distancing, and limiting gathering sizes remain paramount. The Hawai‘i Police Department will continue to enforce these mandates.

Two district testing sites are scheduled for Wednesday and are open to the public. One is located in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center, while the other will be held in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium. You do not need to have symptoms to be tested. No insurance card is necessary to receive a test.

