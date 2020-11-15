November 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 15, 2020, 7:00 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2020, 7:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W 10-15mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with S winds less than 5mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NE winds 5-10mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

