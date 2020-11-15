November 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W 10-15mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with S winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NE winds 5-10mph.