November 13, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 13, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 13, 2020, 7:00 AM HST (Updated November 13, 2020, 7:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com