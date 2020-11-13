HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Nov. 13, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Nov. 13, 2020November 13, 2020, 9:08 AM HST (Updated November 13, 2020, 9:08 AM)
As of Friday Nov. 13, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Shawn Galigo, 44, Pāhoa
Alejo M. Galima, 48, Pāhoa
Tracy L.K.M. Galinato, 63, Honolulu
Hylan K. Galinato-Martin, 41, Kamulea
Anthony S. Gallacher, 50, Holualoa
Charles Gallagher, 56, Honolulu
Jane C. Galvin, 63, Kamuela
Devaun K. Gamayo, 33, Hilo
Roberta K. Gambsky, Unknown, Puna
Jessie B. Gamilo, 34, Keaau
Sailus Gamsey, 25, Kealakekua
Erbin A. Gamurot, 54, Hilo
Anthony G. Gand, 29, Kailua-Kona
Wayne A. Ganir, 71, Keauhou
Jia Feng Gao, 36, China
Wenzhe Gao, 32, Fremont, CA
Michael H. Garbarino, 57, Pāhoa
Cesar O. Garcia Aviles, 44, Holualoa
Cesar J. Garcia, 61, Hilo
Dylan C. Garcia, 46, Kailua-Kona
Edward T. Garcia, 56, Kailua-Kona
Fernando H. Garcia, 38, Hilo
Frankie I. Garcia, 46, Hilo
Jessia J. Garcia, 33, Kapa‘au
Justin R. Garcia, 39, Kurtistown
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.