HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Nov. 13, 2020

As of Friday Nov. 13, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Shawn Galigo, 44, Pāhoa

Alejo M. Galima, 48, Pāhoa

Tracy L.K.M. Galinato, 63, Honolulu

Hylan K. Galinato-Martin, 41, Kamulea

Anthony S. Gallacher, 50, Holualoa

Charles Gallagher, 56, Honolulu

Jane C. Galvin, 63, Kamuela

Devaun K. Gamayo, 33, Hilo

Roberta K. Gambsky, Unknown, Puna

Jessie B. Gamilo, 34, Keaau

Sailus Gamsey, 25, Kealakekua

Erbin A. Gamurot, 54, Hilo

Anthony G. Gand, 29, Kailua-Kona

Wayne A. Ganir, 71, Keauhou

Jia Feng Gao, 36, China

Wenzhe Gao, 32, Fremont, CA

Michael H. Garbarino, 57, Pāhoa

Cesar O. Garcia Aviles, 44, Holualoa

Cesar J. Garcia, 61, Hilo

Dylan C. Garcia, 46, Kailua-Kona

Edward T. Garcia, 56, Kailua-Kona

Fernando H. Garcia, 38, Hilo

Frankie I. Garcia, 46, Hilo

Jessia J. Garcia, 33, Kapa‘au

Justin R. Garcia, 39, Kurtistown

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.