Parker School Grandparent Wins Statewide Fundraiser Award

A Waimea resident was honored today as one of Hawaiʻiʻs outstanding leaders in philanthropy.

Muffet Callendar was named Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser during The Association of Funding Professionals (AFP) Aloha Chapter’s 2020 National Philanthropy Day virtual conference and awards on Thursday.

Callender was nominated for the state award by Parker School.

“For the past 15 years, Muffet has applied her high energy, generous spirit, and community connections to help Parker School,” says Stephen Dunn, Parker School Head of School. “She founded our annual auction gala, known as Kahiau, which means ‘to give generously from the heart.’ This event benefits the nearly 50% of Parker families and students who rely on financial assistance and who enrich the Parker experience for all.”

Callender is the driving force behind Parker’s successful Kahiau event which has raised more than $3 million dollars in financial aid since its founding in 2006.

Callender became involved with Parker School in the early 2000s when her husband served on the School’s board of directors and three of her grandchildren began attending Parker.

“I just fell in love with the school and its feeling of ‘ohana (family),” Callender said.

Growing up on Maui, Callender comes from a family of philanthropists and has continued this legacy by giving generously of her time to numerous organizations over the years including North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital, North Hawaiʻi Hospice, and the Helen Woodward Animal Center in California.

AFP’s Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award goes to the individual who not only gives of their time to charitable organizations, but also demonstrates exceptional skills in coordinating and achieving a significant impact on Hawaiʻi communities.