Temporary Water Shutoff in S. Hilo for Main Valve Install

Water will be temporarily turned off in the above-mentioned area on Nov. 18, 2020, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., to install a main valve in South Hilo.

The area affected by the shutoff will be along Manono Street between Kamehameha Avenue and Pi‘ilani Street.

Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned during which time residents may notice turbid and/or discolored water.

Residents may also notice trapped air in their plumbing, which will be released as water is initially used.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shut-off.

Residents are advised to contact Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790 with any questions.