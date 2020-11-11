New Big Island COVID Cases Top 20 Wednesday

Hawai‘i County identified 23 new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Wednesday, following two encouraging days of only four new cases apiece.

Twelve people islandwide are currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-infection, up two from Tuesday. To date, a total of 48 deaths on the Big Island have been linked to the virus.

Testing will continue to ramp up, especially in Kailua-Kona, where community spread has taken hold. The majority of new cases are being identified in people between the ages of 1 and 40, according to Civil Defense.

Coronavirus testing is free to the public during district sessions. Those who wish to be tested are asked to bring their insurance cards if they have them. Symptoms are not required to qualify for testing. If you think you’ve been exposed, self-quarantine and visit a testing site as soon as possible. No public testing is scheduled for Thursday, but announcements for testing on Friday are forthcoming.

Preventive policies of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and limiting gathering sizes remain in place and will be enforced by the Hawai‘i Police Department.