HPD Identifies Man Killed in Hilo Car Crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in an early morning car crash in Hilo as Soo Lee.

Hawai‘i Police responded to the two-car collision at 4:52 a.m. at the Komohana and Kukuau Streets intersection.

Through the course of their investigation, police determined Lee, 73, was traveling east on Kukuau Street in a 1983 Jeep Wrangler soft top with removable doors when “he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck broadside by a 2004 Dodge Ram truck that was traveling south on Komohana Street.”

Lee was unresponsive at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. Lee’s passenger, a 29-year-old Hilo man, was also taken to HMC for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck, a 34-year-old man from Hilo, was not injured. His passenger, a 75-year-old man, also from Hilo, was transported to HMC for treatment and was later released.

Police investigating the crash determined that inattention to driving is a factor in this traffic collision. Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs are factors at this time.

This is the 14th fatal traffic collision compared to 18 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.

The East Hawaiʻi Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at 808-961-2329 or via email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.