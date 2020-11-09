Surveillance Footage Captures Burglary at Coffee Shop

Surveillance footage captures burglary at South Kohala coffee shop. (PC: Hawai'i Police Department)

Hawaiʻi Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person responsible for breaking into a business in the South Kohala District.

The break-in occurred on Oct. 27. At approximately 5:51 a.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of a burglary located at the Waimea Coffee Company where a suspect removed several items from the establishment.

Video surveillance captured the incident and the suspect is believed to be a younger male with fair skin, a slender build, and dark hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a light-colored beanie, a dark-colored mask, a long sleeve hooded sweatshirt, tight fitted long pants and checkered shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Eric Ontiveros, via email at [email protected], or the South Kohala Police Station at 808-887-3080.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.