Big Island to Host First Virtual Christmas Light Parade

The first Big Island Virtual Christmas Light Parade is looking for participants.

Each year the Annual Waimea Twilight Parade benefits the Big Island Giving Tree (BIGT), which uses funds to help families struggling financially and those who are food insecure. However, this year the parade has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The organizers are still hoping to raise money for BIGT and create some sense of holiday normalcy, as social restrictions are likely to remain in place through the holiday season. To do that successfully, however, will require community participation.

Participants will submit a 20-second video of their home interior or exterior, business, or vehicle decked out in holiday décor. The video clips will be edited and compiled into one longer video featuring background holiday music from Hawai‘i Island recording artists. Submissions will be grouped by location (ie, Kohala, Honoka‘a, Pa’auilo, Pahala, etc).

The deadline for submission is December 10, 2020. Big Island Virtual Christmas Light Parade will be viewable via social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram) beginning Dec. 20.

For more information, send an email to [email protected] or visit the FaceBook on Instagram pages at “Big Island Virtual Christmas Light Parade” and “Big Island Virtual Christmas,” respectively.