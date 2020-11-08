Big Island Tops 1,400 Cases of COVID

Big Island Tops 1,400 Cases of COVIDNovember 8, 2020, 5:28 PM HST (Updated November 8, 2020, 5:28 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 128 new cases of coronavirus for the second day in a row, bringing the statewide total to 15,947 since the pandemic began.
The statewide average for new daily cases stands at 109, with a 2.4% test positivity rate.
Nineteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 13,810
- Hawai‘i: 1,405
- Maui: 425
- Lana‘i: 106
- Kaua‘i: 71
- Moloka‘i: 17
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State: 113
A total of 1,161 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 221 have died.