HPD Reports 100 New Cases of COVID Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 100 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 15,572. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Twenty-four new cases of the virus were confirmed on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 13,510

Hawai‘i: 1,356

Maui: 415

Lana‘i: 105

Kaua‘i: 68

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 101

A total of 1,138 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 219 have died.