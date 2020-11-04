HPD Continues Search For Juvenile Runaway

By Big Island Now
November 4, 2020, 11:24 AM HST (Updated November 4, 2020, 11:24 AM)
×

Kealii Kaniho

Big Island authorities have renewed their request for help to locate Keali‘i Kaniho.

The 14-year-old reportedly left the Salvation Army Interim Home in Kailua-Kona on Oct. 8, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m. He has not returned home. Kaniho is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans shorts, a black camouflage windbreaker, and no shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Kona Patrol Officer Victoria Rios at (808) 326-4646 or the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments