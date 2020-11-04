HPD Continues Search For Juvenile Runaway

Big Island authorities have renewed their request for help to locate Keali‘i Kaniho.

The 14-year-old reportedly left the Salvation Army Interim Home in Kailua-Kona on Oct. 8, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m. He has not returned home. Kaniho is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans shorts, a black camouflage windbreaker, and no shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Kona Patrol Officer Victoria Rios at (808) 326-4646 or the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.