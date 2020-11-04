DOH Reports 156 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 156 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 15,473 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Another 21 cases of coronavirus were identified on the Big Island Wednesday, which brought the islandwide total to 1,332 exactly as of Wednesday. A total of 387 cases remain active in Hawai‘i County, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 13,445

Hawai‘i: 1,332

Maui: 414

Lana‘i: 104

Kaua‘i: 67

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 94

A total of 1,125 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll stands at 219 as of Wednesday. To date, 11,958 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.