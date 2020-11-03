Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Hilo Teen

Hawaiʻi Police are searching for a 13-year-old Hilo girl who has been reported as a runaway.

Dezra Kirkpatrick was last seen in Hilo at 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2020. She is described as being approximately 5’2″ tall, 105 pounds, with a thin build, shoulder-length straight black hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing in her left nostril.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.