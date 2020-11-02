Federal Funding Available to Hawai‘i Fisheries Impacted by Pandemic

Millions of dollars in CARES Act funds have been allocated to aid eligible Hawai‘i fishery sectors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately $4.3 million will be disbursed among fisheries statewide with the application period opening today, Nov. 2, 2020. Applications must be submitted to the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission by Nov. 23, 2020.

Fishery participants eligible for funding include commercial fishing businesses, charter/for-hire fishing businesses, qualified aquaculture operations, wholesale seafood dealers and processors, subsistence/cultural/ceremonial fishers, and other fishery-related businesses.

The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) has developed a spending plan with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Interested applicants must review the spending plan to determine their eligibility. At a minimum, applicants must be able to claim economic revenue losses greater than 35% as compared to the prior 5-year average revenue; or any negative impacts to subsistence, cultural, or ceremonial fisheries.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Entities that have been in business for less than five years are still eligible for assistance.

For questions about eligibility or the application, email DLNR at [email protected] To apply, visit the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission (PSMFC) website.