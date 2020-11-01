Typhoon Goni Slams Into Philippines

The Philippines was struck by a super typhoon Sunday, resulting in at least 10 deaths.

Typhoon Goni made landfall on Catanduanes, the country’s 12th-largest island located in the Bicol Region of Luzon. Sustained winds of 140 mph, with gusts reaching upward of 175 mph, wreaked havoc across a heavily-populated swath of the country that included several other provinces. Manila, the country’s capital, narrowly avoided destruction.

The storm produced volcanic mudflows that destroyed around 150 homes, killing at least nine individuals in the province of Albay, including a boy who was swept away by a mudflow and later located in a neighboring town. Catanduanes has also reported at least one Typhoon Goni-related fatality.

Weather experts had predicted potentially “catastrophic” conditions to parts of the country that deals with upwards of two dozen violent storms annually.