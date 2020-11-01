How to Apply for Kamehameha Schools Preschool Program

Applications for Kamehameha Schools Preschool Program will be available starting Nov. 1 for the 2021-22 school year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2021.

KS preschools offer Hawaiian culture-based learning for three- and four-year-olds. Each classroom has a qualified teacher and teaching assistant with an adult-to-child ratio of 1:10 and programming that includes in-person and digital learning.

As the largest private preschool provider in the state, more than 1,600 keiki are served through the School’s preschools annually.

“We understand the tremendous kuleana our ʻohana are facing today when making decisions for their child’s learning,” Nā Kula Kamaliʻi Poʻo Kula Shelli Kim said. “Our commitment to the safety and well-being of every keiki is of utmost importance and we’ve taken steps to provide safety protocols to ensure that our littlest learners are safe and have access to a quality preschool education whether they are engaged through in-person or digital learning.”

For program requirements and to view a complete listing of KS and participating preschools, visit www.ksbe.edu/preschool.