Fruitarian Restaurant Opens in Hilo

A fruitarian restaurant opened in Hilo a few days ago.

Kay Chi, owner and founder of Papa’s Fast-Fruit and Restaurant, claims to be the state’s only establishment focused solely on the raw diet of local fruits, leaves and flowers.

“I wanted to offer people a healthy option,” Chi said.

Located at 330 Kamehameha Ave., Chi moved from Kaua‘i back to the Big Island a few months ago to start his restaurant, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While business has been slow, Chi said he looks forward to tomorrow and the weeks to come.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Currently, on a vegan diet, Chi plans to eliminate all cooked foods and go full fruitarian.

“It’s (restaurant) is as much for my own health as it is for the fruitarian community,” Chi explained.

Papa’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, Chi is offering a substitute for Halloween candy for fresh fruit at $2 a bag.