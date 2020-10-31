DOH Reports 68 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 68 new cases of coronavirus statewide Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 15,071. Three new COVID-related deaths were reported.

A total of 15 cases were identified on the Big Island, with 10 hospitalizations. A total of 382 cases remain active on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics.

The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 13,133

Hawai‘i: 1,274

Maui: 408

Lānai: 99

Molokai: 17

Kaua‘i: 64

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 76

To date, 1,105 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll stands at 219 as of Saturday. A total of 11,776 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.