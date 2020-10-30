Free COVID Testing in Hilo Monday

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 9 a.m. until noon. Those interested are asked to enter from the Kuawa Street side.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but participants are asked to bring insurance cards if they have one. No co-pay will be charged for individuals being tested.

Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.