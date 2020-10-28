Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Marketplace Starts Nov. 1

Hawai‘i residents have 44 days to enroll in an affordable health plan through the health insurance marketplace.

Officials with the Med-QUEST Division of the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services say those who don’t qualify for Medicaid coverage can find a plan on the federal website here. The open enrollment period is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for health coverage that begins January 2021.

The following chart provides income guidelines to applicants to determine if they are qualified for federally subsidized health insurance from the federal marketplace at HealthCare.gov.

For those who have health coverage through the marketplace now, residents may review and update their application at HealthCare.gov and report any life changes.

Applicants are able to create an account at www.healthcare.gov to determine their eligibility for coverage for health plans and subsidies that help make the plans more affordable. In addition to the website, interested applicants can apply over the phone by calling 800-318-2596.

To speak with an interpreter, applicants may call 800-318-2596 and say “Agent” or press “0.” Once an agent is on the line, say the name of the language you need. TTY users may call 855-889-4325.

