HPD Seeks Unidentified Fraud Suspect

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for an unidentified suspect.

The person in question is a male individual responsible for conducting fraudulent credit card transactions at business establishments in the South Kohala District.

Last Thursday, Oct. 22, at approximately 12:27 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a report that someone broke into a vehicle and removed several items, including credit cards, while it was parked at the Kekaha Kai Beach Park in the Kona District. Later that same day, a male individual conducted several credit card transactions using the stolen credit cards at business establishments in the South Kohala District.

The male suspect, whose image was captured on video surveillance, is described as having a medium build and tan complexion. He was observed wearing a multi-colored facial covering, white-colored sunglasses, a yellow-colored short-sleeved shirt with the letters “RX” printed on the front, and a light-colored baseball hat with a Nintendo controller printed on the front.

The male has distinctive star-shaped tattoos on the top of each hand, a tattoo sleeve on his right arm, which extends down his forearm, an unknown tattoo on his left arm, and a diamond-shaped tattoo near his left eye. After conducting the transactions, the male left the establishments in a black-colored Chrysler 300 sedan with chrome rims and dark window tint.

Anyone who may have information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sergeant Erich Jackson at (808) 887-3080, via email at [email protected], or the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.