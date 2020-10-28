HPD Effects Massive Drug Bust

Area II Vice and South Kohala patrol officers pulled thousands of grams of illicit drugs out of a South Kohala home on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Police executed search warrants at a residence off of Kipahele Street in Waimea. Officers reportedly recovered a total of 3,286.9 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16.6 grams of marijuana, and a .223 caliber semi-automatic rifle. Officers arrested 33-year-old Alika Akima and an unnamed 34-year-old female for two counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree and promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree. On Wednesday, Oct. 28, after conferring with prosecutors, the female was released pending further investigation. Akima was charged with two counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree, and will appear in court for his initial appearance at a later date.

Officers also recovered $353,898 in cash, a 2008 Toyota pickup truck, a 2008 Toyota SUV, and a 2018 Polaris UTV, which will be seized for forfeiture.