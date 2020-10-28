DOH Reports 62 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 62 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 14,834. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island, and 10 people are hospitalized. A total of 373 cases remain active on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,953

Hawai‘i: 1,238

Maui: 405

Lāna‘i: 94

Moloka‘i: 17

Kaua‘i: 63

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 64

To date, 1,081 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll stands at 213 as of Wednesday. A total of 11,605 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.