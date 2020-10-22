HPD Investigates Home Theft

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a theft from a Kurtistown home.

An oil slick painting by Jean-Michael Basquiat and miscellaneous jewelry was removed from a residence on 40th Avenue in Kurtistown on Oct. 14, 2020, according to a police report. Police ask anyone with information about the theft to contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378, or via email at [email protected]. They may also call department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.