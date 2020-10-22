Big Island Reports 29 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 14,335. Three new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported across all islands.

Hawai‘i’s seven-day average for daily reported cases is 81, with a testing positivity rate of 2.3%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Twenty-nine new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island, where 303 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,669

Hawai‘i: 1,120

Maui: 435

Kaua‘i: 60

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 51

To date, 1,045 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll related to the virus now stands at 206. A total of 11,232 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.