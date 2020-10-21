Hawai‘i COVID-Related Death Toll Tops 200

The Hawai‘i Department of Health added 14 COVID-related deaths to its official death toll on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total north of 200 since DOH began tracking the pandemic in the final days of February.

The death toll now stands at 203 and counting. A total of 78 new cases of coronavirus were also identified Wednesday, bringing the total across all counties to 14,233.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,617

Hawai‘i: 1,091

Maui: 417

Kaua‘i: 60

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 48

A total of 1,033 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 11,188 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.