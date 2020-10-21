Big Island Coronavirus Testing Schedule

Free COVID-19 testing will be provided across the Big island through Oct. 24, 2020.

These drive-through testings will take place on the following schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 21, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

Friday, Oct. 23, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, Oct. 24, Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, Kahuku Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay will be required from individuals being tested.

Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.