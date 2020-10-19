Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing, Endangered Woman

Hawaiʻi Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Keaʻau woman.

Kaycee Ramiscal Madamba, 24, has not been seen or heard from by her family since the early morning on Oct. 13. She is in need of various medications.

Madamba is described as having a slim build, 5-feet tall, 108 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madamba to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2252 or email [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.